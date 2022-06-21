Left Menu

Indian equities rally for 2nd day; Sensex zooms 934 points

Indian stock markets' key indices rallied for the second consecutive day on Tuesday with benchmark Sensex surging 934 points powered by across-the-board buying support on positive global cues.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-06-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 16:32 IST
Only one of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex closed in the negative.. Image Credit: ANI
Indian stock markets' key indices rallied for the second consecutive day on Tuesday with benchmark Sensex surging 934 points powered by across-the-board buying support on positive global cues. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex surged 934.23 points or 1.81 per cent to 52,532.07 points against its previous day's close at 51,597.84 points.

This is the second consecutive day of the rally in the Indian equities markets. The Sensex had gained 237.42 points or 0.46 per cent on Monday. The markets have recovered this week after huge selloffs in the previous week. There was heavy selling pressure in the market last week. The Sensex had lost 2,943.02 points or 5.41 per cent last week.

The benchmark Sensex started the day in the positive at 51,897.60 points and surged to a high of 52,799.40 points in the intra-day. The Sensex touched a low of 51,808.76 points in the intra-day. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange surged 288.65 points or 1.88 per cent to 15,638.80 points against its previous day's close at 15,350.15 points.

This is the second consecutive day of the rally in the Nifty. The Nifty 50 had gained 56.65 points or 0.37 per cent on Monday. Earlier, the Nifty 50 started the day in the positive at 15,455.95 points and surged to a high of 15,707.25 points in the intra-day. The Nifty touched a low of 15,419.85 points in the intra-day.

Titan surged 5.92 per cent to Rs 2078.45. State Bank of India surged 3.79 per cent to Rs 450.70. Tata Consultancy Services soared 3.17 per cent to Rs 3212. HCL Technologies jumped 2.81 per cent to Rs 987.35. Tata Steel jumped 2.68 per cent to Rs 884.25. There was across the board buying support. Only one of the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex closed in the negative. Nestle India fell 0.26 per cent to Rs 16920.05.

11 of the 30 scrips rallied by more than 2 per cent. Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Wipro, Infosys, ITC, Tech Mahindra, L&T, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and Bharti Airtel were among the major Sensex gainers. (ANI)

