Left Menu

Monthly instalment scheme can help discoms save one-fourth of additional payout to gencos: Crisil

Thats because, along with commencement of payments, the receivables can also be discounted by banks based on the assurance of timely payment of EMIs.This would help free up working capital limits for gencos to buy coal, the prices of which have soared because of geopolitical tensions.Manish Gupta, senior director, Crisil Ratings, said in the statement, With savings of 25 per cent Rs 6,500 crore to Rs 7,500 crore, the net payout of discoms to gencos is likely to be Rs 20,000 crore this fiscal, over and above their yearly cost of power purchase.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 16:34 IST
Monthly instalment scheme can help discoms save one-fourth of additional payout to gencos: Crisil
  • Country:
  • India

New equated monthly instalment scheme introduced by power ministry can help electricity distribution companies (discoms) save a quarter of their additional payouts and clear around Rs 20,000 crore payments to generation firms (gencos) this fiscal, according to Crisil Ratings.

''Electricity distribution companies (discoms) could potentially save a quarter of their additional payouts, and effectively pay Rs 20,000 crore to generation companies (gencos) this fiscal — in addition to their annual cost of power purchase — if they subscribe to the ministry of power's new scheme,'' Crisil said in a statement.

Under this scheme, overdues, including past Late Payment Surcharge (LPS) as on the cut-off date of June 3, 2022, will be converted into Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) that discoms have to pay over 12 to 48 months, based on different slabs.

If discoms clear the fresh dues and EMIs on time, going forward, they won't be billed for LPS by gencos, it stated.

Success of the scheme will depend on two factors, firstly, how discoms are able to enhance their revenues, and secondly, an enforcement mechanism that ensures timely payment to gencos.

In fiscal 2021, the central government unveiled the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package worth Rs 1.35 lakh crore to clear discom dues. However, its impact was short-lived and most discoms continue to face liquidity challenges following operating losses and their dues remain high at Rs 1.2 lakh crore as on May 31, 2022.

The scheme aims to provide immediate liquidity to gencos. That's because, along with commencement of payments, the receivables can also be discounted by banks based on the assurance of timely payment of EMIs.

This would help free up working capital limits for gencos to buy coal, the prices of which have soared because of geopolitical tensions.

Manish Gupta, senior director, Crisil Ratings, said in the statement, ''With savings of 25 per cent (Rs 6,500 crore to Rs 7,500 crore), the net payout of discoms to gencos is likely to be ~Rs 20,000 crore this fiscal, over and above their yearly cost of power purchase. Funding this additional payout through internal accruals could be a challenge as discoms continue to incur operating losses. But an immediate, one-time additional recovery through tariff or government assistance to at least cover the incremental payouts could help discoms clear their dues this fiscal.'' PTI KKS HVA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global
4
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022