BRIEF-Qatar Airways will have to restructure schedules during World Cup, CEO says

QATAR AIRWAYS CEO: * QATAR AIRWAYS CEO SAYS WORKING WITH QATAR UNIVERSITY ON RESEARCH TO PRODUCE SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL, RESEARCH IS POSITIVE

* CEO SAYS OIL COMPANIES WILL HAVE TO DEVELOP SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUELS SOONER OR LATER * CEO SAYS THERE WILL BE A HUGE RUSH OF PASSENGERS DURING FIFA WORLD CUP, WILL HAVE TO RESTRUCTURE ARRIVALS, DEPARTURES SCHEDULES

* CEO SAYS WILL HAVE TO WITHDRAW SOME SERVICES SO OTHER AIRLINES CAN OPERATE FLIGHTS TO DOHA DURING THE FIFA WORLD CUP * CEO SAYS BACKFILLING NEEDED CAPACITY REQUIREMENT FROM LEASING MARKET

* CEO SAYS ASKING AIRLINES IT HAS INVESTED IN TO OPERATE SOME FLIGHTS FOR IT DURING SOCCER WORLD CUP

