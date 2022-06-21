Services delayed for an hour on section of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line due to tech snag

Left Menu

Normal service on all other lines, it tweeted around 1 PM.Around 2 PM, it again tweeted that normal services have resumed.Later in a statement, the DMRC said, Train services between Vishwavidyalaya and Jahangirpuri section of the Yellow Line were affected from 12.55 PM to 2 PM today due to a minor fault in OHE at Adarsh Nagar station on the Up line going towards Samaypur Badli.

Services were delayed for an hour on a section of the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line due to a technical issue, officials said.

There was some issue with the OHE (overhead equipment), they said.

Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi and HUDA City Centre in Gurugram.

The DMRC also tweeted to alert commuters.

''Yellow Line Update Delay in services between Samaypur Badli and Vishwavidyalaya. Normal service on all other lines,'' it tweeted around 1 PM.

Around 2 PM, it again tweeted that normal services have resumed.

Later in a statement, the DMRC said, ''Train services between Vishwavidyalaya and Jahangirpuri section of the Yellow Line were affected from 12.55 PM to 2 PM today due to a minor fault in OHE at Adarsh Nagar station on the Up line (going towards Samaypur Badli). During the affected period, short loop service was provided between Vishwavidyalaya to HUDA City Centre''. It said, ''Single line train movement was also provided between Vishwavidyalala to Jahangirpuri section and the same train performed on a normal path till Samaypur Badli beyond Jahangirpuri station. ''Normal services on the entire Yellow Line from HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli was resumed from 2 PM onwards.'' Services have been delayed on the Blue Line on several occasion in June. Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida, with a branch line at Yamuna Bank that connects to Vaishali in Ghaziabad.

Services were briefly delayed on the Blue Line on Sunday due to fault in a train at the Mandi House Metro Station, officials had said.

The Blue Line had suffered a major technical snag on June 9, when commuters, largely office-goers, were stranded for over two hours.

On June 6, commuters on the same line suffered an hour-and-a-half-long delay as services came down with a technical snag caused by a bird hit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

