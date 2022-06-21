RSFE 2022 addresses key issues from the World of Finance and Economics

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): The third edition of the Research Symposium on Finance and Economics (RSFE) 2022 held by IFMR Graduate School of Business at Krea University was a resounding success and culminated with discussions and presentation of several key issues that the world of finance and economics are facing and would have to address in coming years. A two-day event, RSFE 2022 was remarkable for a stellar speaker line-up, an unparalleled 83 papers sent in for review and the presence of key stalwarts from the world of Economics that shared deep insights into issues that shape the laws governing the economic policies in current times.

A forum for discussion and deliberation on emerging issues in Finance and Economics the Symposium witnessed 50 researchers from India and abroad presented high-quality research papers in the areas of finance and economics, including Corporate Finance, Capital Structure and Dividend Policy, Corporate Governance, Mergers and Acquisitions, Financial Reporting and Regulations, Behavioural Finance, Computational Finance, and Financial Econometrics, Asset Pricing, Financial Markets, Derivatives Trading, and Pricing, Market Microstructure and Algorithmic Trading, Banking and Risk Management, Digital Finance, Financial Tech, AI, and Machine Learning. As a precursor to RSFE 2022 a Pre-Symposium Workshop on "Impact of COVID Pandemic on Firms' Policies", was conducted to study natural experiments related to COVID pandemic, government policies, and their impact on firm level financial decisions and consumers' financial behaviour.

The inaugural day of RSFE 2022 saw three keynote lectures, three technical sessions and twenty eight paper presentations from academics spanning eight countries and over twenty eight universities across the globe. The topics included investing in ESG, relationship between board gender diversity and initial public offering (IPO) price formation, to why banks offer a bundle of services. The concluding day of RSFE 2022, saw lectures on opportunities and risks in Decentralized Finance, elaboration of improvement of girls' education through experimental and non-experimental evidence and exploring the outperformance of the Indian financial sector in a world still reeling from the effects of the pandemic. The day had three keynote lectures, three technical sessions and twenty-six paper presentations from academics spanning forty-one universities across eleven countries.

Dr Lakshmi Kumar, Dean, IFMR GSB, Krea University said, "The Research Symposium on Finance and Economics 2022 is IFMR GSB's contribution to the culmination of quality research from all over the world. It showcases contemporary pioneering thinkers research that is cutting-edge and brings together actionable intellectual debates. The success of this edition portrays the faith that researchers have in this Symposium." RSFE 2022 concluded with the Best Paper Awards in the areas of Finance and Economics being presented.

The awards were sponsored by CFA Institute and IFMR GSB.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

