Hero MotoCorp launches Euro-5 compliant variants in Turkiye

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has further strengthened its operations in Turkiye with the launch of Euro-5 compliant variants of its three vehicles in the country, the company said on Tuesday.

The company's product range in Turkiye, where it is present since 2014, includes the Xpulse 200 motorcycle, Dash 110 and Dash 125 scooters, which are sold through a network of over 100 touchpoints.

The Soysal Group has been Hero MotoCorp's exclusive distributor in Turkiye since last eight years.

Hero MotoCorp products are designed and developed at its R&D facilities in India and Germany.

Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp, hosted a business session with the local partners of the company in the country to share the strategy for Turkiye and introduced the Euro-5 compliant Xpulse 200 4V motorcycle as well as Euro-5 compliant versions of Dash 110 and Dash 125 scooters, the company said in a statement.

The new Euro-5 compliant range of products demonstrates the company's continued commitment to provide modern design, latest technology, and distinct features to its valued customers in the market, the vehicle maker said.

''We are excited to launch these three popular products in Turkiye. We are confident that customers will appreciate the value proposition and latest technology being offered by the company,'' said Sanjay Bhan, Head - Global Business, Hero MotoCorp.

Turkiye is a key market for Hero MotoCorp and it will continue to bring its latest range of globally popular products in the country to garner a larger market share, he said.

Aligned with its vision ''Be the Future of Mobility'', Hero MotoCorp continues to focus on providing future-ready products and services to its customers in more than 40 countries across the globe, the company said.

