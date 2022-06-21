Panjim goes American Via Route 66 by Chef and Restaurateur Xavs Norr

Panjim (Goa) [India], June 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nestled in the charming Latin neighbourhood of Fontainhas, Route 66 Smoke House and Grill is inspired by the famed American highway (it's a legendary road, as evidenced by the hit song) 'Get Your Kicks on Route 66'. The menu is crafted to ensure an All-American Diner experience offering a myriad range of the American Classics. Norr's quest to find a location for the American Diner, came to reality after finding the perfect spot in Goa's capital city Panjim, he opened Route 66 in a record time of 19 days.

The interiors of the space are designed and executed by Chef Norr himself while taking inspiration from the American lifestyle and hard rock culture. The space is designed to bring out the Hollywood aesthetic with hand painted tables named after Hollywood legends, paintings of pop legends on the ceiling, posters on the walls and plenty of wood to add to the American aesthetic. The concept behind the brand was well thought about and executed by Chef Norr and the menu at Route 66 is inspired by Norr's trips to the United States of America. The menu is designed to be interactive, catchy and very pop culture like.

"This isn't just any American Diner Fix, it's the real McCoy. We don't serve your everyday burgers, steaks, or Hotdogs, these are mouth-watering favour bombs, meaty creations stacked high with bacon, sausages, patties, cheese, spicy Mexican peppers topped with chipotle chillies, adobo sauce and jalapenos" says Xavs Norr, Owner, Route 66, Goa. Other noteworthy offerings at Route 66 include a nice selection of pastas, salads (American Cobb Salad, Taco fresco chopped salad), a whole range of wood-fired pizzas and some exceptional entrees including Blackened Mahi Mahi, BBQ Smoked Pork Ribs, Flambe of Fillet Mignon, and Himalayan Trout Grilled on a Cedar Plank. Desserts at Route 66 are a whole new level of indulgence with a variety of cobblers, Sundaes, and the decadent mud cake with vanilla ice cream.

"Coming to Goa and working with local ingredients is just a fulfilling experience for me as a hotelier and chef. Using locally sourced ingredients and turning it around to work to an international palette is just my medium of opportunity to serve customers and tourists through my restaurant while expressing gratitude to the farmers and product," says Xavs Norr, Owner, Route 66, Goa. Route 66, Goa is a Smoke House and Grill that is inspired by the famed American highway named Route 66'. Founded and owned by Chef and Restaurateur, Xavs Norr, Route 66 specialises in American classics and is the only American Diner in Goa.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)