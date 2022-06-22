Britain using all its tools to fight inflation, says Sunak
22-06-2022
The British government is doing all it can to combat a surge in prices, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday, as data showed UK inflation hit 9.1% in May.
"We are using all the tools at our disposal to bring inflation down and combat rising prices," Sunak said.
"We can build a stronger economy through independent monetary policy, a responsible fiscal policy which doesn't add to inflationary pressures, and by boosting our long-term productivity and growth."
