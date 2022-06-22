Left Menu

Ellysium Automotives launches electric two-wheeler brand EVeium in India

UAE-based META4 Groups auto arm Ellysium Automotives on Wednesday announced the launch of its electric two-wheeler brand EVeium.The company said it is planning to launch three Made-in-India e-scooters within one month, which will be manufactured at the groups proposed Voltly Energy manufacturing facility in Zahirabad Telangana at a planned investment of Rs 250 crore.Voltly Energy has recently signed an initial pact with the Telangana government to acquire 15-acre land in Zaheerabad to set up a dedicated manufacturing facility for electric vehicles, which will be functional this year, Ellysium Automotive said in a statement.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-06-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 11:52 IST
Ellysium Automotives launches electric two-wheeler brand EVeium in India
  • Country:
  • India

UAE-based META4 Group's auto arm Ellysium Automotives on Wednesday announced the launch of its electric two-wheeler brand EVeium.

The company said it is planning to launch three 'Made-in-India' e-scooters within one month, which will be manufactured at the group's proposed Voltly Energy manufacturing facility in Zahirabad (Telangana) at a planned investment of Rs 250 crore.

Voltly Energy has recently signed an initial pact with the Telangana government to acquire 15-acre land in Zaheerabad to set up a dedicated manufacturing facility for electric vehicles, which will be functional this year, Ellysium Automotive said in a statement. Earlier, Ellysium Automotives used to promote the British EV two-wheeler brand One Moto in India.

EVeium will work towards providing users with the finest array of EV offerings including - electric scooters, bicycles and electric bikes, among others, the company said.

''With global fuel price inflation and increased environmental protection awareness, launching our own e-mobility brand EVeium in India is a strategist's dream. We are introducing three electric scooters keeping in mind the country's value positioning and mobility competition,'' said Aditya Reddy, Vice President for sales and marketing at EVeium.

The company intends to make a complete 'Made-in-India' product, which will help the brand control quality and technology as per the requirements of the Indian customers, he said. ''The brand has plans to invest over Rs 250 crore to set up the plant, which will be functional by the end of this fiscal year,'' the company said. Stating that understanding the current scenario where there have been multiple entrants in the space, the level of localisation is still low, the company said: ''To be able to drive the e-mobility mission with the Indian Government Panchamrit vision Ellysium Automotives has launched the 100 per cent Indian electric vehicle venture''.

EVeium also said it will be providing its own telematics app, which will provide features such as digi-locker, nearest charging station location and geo-fencing, among others. ''We aim to build quality-driven EVs at affordable rates for Indian customers in accordance with the Fame-II approvals set by the Indian regulatory authority. With a professional and skilled team, we are ready to reform the Indian minds on what riding a safe and confident EV feels like,'' said Muzammil Riaz, Group CEO, META4.

EVeium said it has already started onboarding dealers and is looking to have its presence in Maharashtra, Gujrat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi- NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal by the end of this fiscal as a part of its initial expansion plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022