Left Menu

Sebi sends Rs 5 lakh notice to Future Enterprises in disclosure lapses case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 16:18 IST
Sebi sends Rs 5 lakh notice to Future Enterprises in disclosure lapses case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday sent a notice to Future Enterprises asking it to pay over Rs 5 lakh in a matter pertaining to disclosure lapses about the initiation of arbitration proceedings against Future Group by Amazon.

The regulator also warned the company of attachment of assets and bank accounts if it fails to make the payment within 15 days.

The notice came after the company failed to pay the fine imposed on it by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

In an order passed in March, the capital markets regulator had slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Future Enterprises for disclosure lapses in the case related to arbitration proceedings against Future Group by Amazon.com NV Investments Holdings LLC.

Future Enterprises failed to disclose to the exchanges the information regarding the initiation of arbitration proceedings and also the passing of an order dated October 25, 2020, in favor of Amazon.

In its notice, Sebi directed Future Enterprises to pay Rs 5.21 lakh, which includes penalty, interest, and recovery cost, within 15 days.

In the event of non-payment of dues, the market regulator will recover the amount by attaching and selling the company's moveable and immoveable properties. Besides, the firm faces attachment of its bank accounts.

The regulator can also take the route of arrest and detention in prison to recover the amount.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022