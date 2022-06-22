Left Menu

Amit Shah to address national conclave on urban cooperative banks on Thu

There are 197 such banks in the country.Urban Cooperative Banks are among the oldest banking institutions in the country. They have been in existence for well over a century.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 16:36 IST
Amit Shah to address national conclave on urban cooperative banks on Thu
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a national conclave that will deliberate on the future role of the urban cooperative credit sector in the country.

The conclave will discuss various issues related to Scheduled and Multi-State Urban Co-operative Banks and Credit Societies and will also felicitate Urban Cooperative Banks that have completed 100 years of service to society, an official statement said.

The Minister of State for Cooperation B L Verma, Chairman Emeritus of the National Federation of Urban Cooperative Banks and Credit Societies (NAFCUB) H K Patil and senior ministry officials will be present at the event.

Among other issues, the Conclave will discuss recommendations of the Reserve Bank of India's expert committee, the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Act, 2020, and its impact and developments, the role of credit societies in the financial sector scenario with special reference to multi-state societies and the issue of regulation and taxation of cooperative credit societies.

The Conclave will also felicitate Urban Cooperative Banks that have completed 100 years of service to society. There are 197 such banks in the country.

Urban Cooperative Banks are among the oldest banking institutions in the country. They have been in existence for well over a century. They are banks organised and managed by a cross section of people from society that could include teachers, lawyers, traders, doctors, engineers, social workers and others for providing banking services to their members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022