Left Menu

Ghana economic growth slows to 3.3% in first quarter

A JPMorgan index of Ghana's bonds has dropped 38% in the past six months, compared to around 22% for Africa as a whole, according to Refinitiv data. The cedi currency has shed over 22% against the dollar since the start of the year.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 17:16 IST
Ghana economic growth slows to 3.3% in first quarter
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Ghana's economic growth slowed to 3.3% year on year in the first quarter of 2022, data showed on Wednesday, marking a setback in the country's post-pandemic recovery. "These are the lowest growth rates that we have recorded, discounting the contractions that we recorded during the COVID-19 era," government statistician Samuel Kobina Annim told a news conference.

The first-quarter figure is less than half the 7.0% growth seen in the last quarter of 2021, and slower than the 3.6% growth in the first quarter of last year, he added. Ghana is battling a set of challenges including runaway inflation, a depreciating local currency, and high public debt.

Its government has consistently ruled out asking the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for assistance despite analysts warning it is close to a debt crisis. The West African gold, oil, and cocoa producer's gross domestic product grew 5.4% in 2021, according to the Ghana Statistical Service, although the IMF estimates a more modest growth of 4.2% last year.

Consumer inflation hit 27.6% year on year in May, an 18-year peak, despite a raft of spending cuts announced in March. The statistics agency also said on Wednesday that producer inflation rose to 33.5% in May from 31.2% in April.

"The softness of growth will likely reinforce already high credit concerns," said Razia Khan, Standard Chartered's chief Africa economist. The central bank raised its main interest rate by 200 basis points to 19% last month, the second hike this year to buttress macroeconomic stability.

The IMF in April downgraded its 2022 growth forecast for Ghana to 5.2%, from a 6.2% prediction in October 2021. A JPMorgan index of Ghana's bonds has dropped 38% in the past six months, compared to around 22% for Africa as a whole, according to Refinitiv data.

The cedi currency has shed over 22% against the dollar since the start of the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022