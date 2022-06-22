Dilli Bazaar portal: Delhi govt likely to hold meet with market associations next week

The Delhi government is likely to hold a meeting with market associations and women entrepreneurs next week to address their queries on the Dilli Bazaar portal.

Delhi government's ambitious ''Dilli Bazaar'' e-portal that will enable shoppers across the globe to have a virtual tour of the city's key markets and shop on the lines of other e-commerce platforms will go live in December with 10,000 vendors.

Ahead of the launch, the government will hold a slew of meetings with traders and market associations to know their concerns and address their queries, officials said.

The first such meeting is likely to be held in the next week.

Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) chairman Brijesh Goyal said he was approached by traders to facilitate the meeting between government experts and the associations.

''We will have a meeting next week. Traders are quite excited since this is the first time that Delhi is introducing its own e-commerce platform. They have some queries. Some women entrepreneurs don't have a GST number and they wanted to know whether they can enrol on the portal. There will be a joint meeting that will be held with Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi vice-chairman Jasmine Shah,'' he added.

Through Dilli Bazaar, the Delhi government aims to bring the city's markets to a ''cutting-edge'' digital platform where every Delhi-based trader will be able to display and sell their products to the world.

The government will bring over one lakh shops of Delhi to the e-portal within six months of its launch and give them a 24/7 digital storefront. With zero setup cost, products on Dilli Bazaar will be significantly cheaper than those on other e-commerce portals, the statement said.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had chaired a high-level review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to take stock of the progress of the project.

