Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DCM27 BIZ-RBI-MPC MINUTES RBI Guv flags continued high inflation as 'a major concern': MPC minutes Mumbai: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has cautioned that continued high inflation is a major concern for the economy, even as economic activities are gaining traction while voting for a 50 basis points hike in key interest rate to check price rise earlier this month, as per minutes of the meeting released by the central bank on Wednesday.
DEL52 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets resume downward spiral after 2-day pause; RIL biggest drag Mumbai: Equity indices resumed their slide on Wednesday after a two-day breather, pressured by profit-taking at higher levels and a sell-off in global markets.
DEL47 BIZ-RUPEE-CLOSE Rupee plunges by 27 paise to record low of 78.40 against US dollar Mumbai: The rupee declined by 27 paise to a record low of 78.40 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday due to unabated foreign fund outflows and losses in the domestic equities.
DCM42 BIZ-EDIBLE OILS Edible oil prices ease; major brands cut MRP by Rs 10-15/litre: Govt New Delhi: Edible oil prices in the retail market have started easing with softening of international rates and the government's timely intervention, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Wednesday.
DEL71 BIZ-DEFICIT India reports CAD of 1.2 pc of GDP in FY22 on widening trade deficit Mumbai: India witnessed a current account deficit of 1.2 per cent of GDP in 2021-22 against a surplus of 0.9 per cent in FY2020-21 due to a wider trade deficit, the Reserve Bank said on Wednesday. DCM20 BIZ-COOPERATION Amit Shah to address national conclave on urban cooperative banks on Thu New Delhi: Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a national conclave that will deliberate on the future role of the urban cooperative credit sector in the country.
DCM7 BIZ-RUSSIA-TATA STEEL No purchase of coal from Russia after April 20: Tata Steel New Delhi: Tata Steel has not made any purchase of PCI coal from Russia post its April announcement of severing business ties with Russia amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.
DEL37 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines Rs 205; silver down by Rs 926 New Delhi: Gold price in the national capital on Wednesday fell by Rs 205 to Rs 50,487 per 10 gram in line with a decline in international rates of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.
