Car repair and service start-up FIXCRAFT acquires VMotive

One-stop car repair and service start-up FIXCRAFT has acquired 'VMotive', an automotive spares brand of Vogo, along with its trademark as it looks to strategically deepen its play in the domestic aftersales automotive market, the platform announced on Wednesday.

The company, however, did not disclose the acquisition amount.

India is the third largest auto market in the world; however, the repair and service part of after-sales experience is largely controlled by authorized service centres in the organized sector.

The unorganized sector with neighbourhood garages plays a huge part in this market as well; however, it comes with the issues that causes doubts in a car owner's mind around the trust and service quality, Fixcraft said, adding that the company with this acquisition aims to address this gap.

Set up in 2018, the micro venture capitalists and marquee angel investors-backed Fixcraft operates in NCR and Bengaluru.

It plans to expand to 10 metros in the next 12 months, as per the release.

The company said it is aiming to be a complete player in the Indian car repair and service industry across the entire value chain and with 'VMotive' in its portfolio of offerings, it would enable availability of genuine and high quality spares available to dealers and workshops alike.

''VMotive in Fixcraft's portfolio of offerings makes our play in the post-sales car repair and service segment deeper across the entire value chain. We continue to work towards raising the standards of post sales car repair and service by working for all stakeholders in the industry,” said Vivek Sharma, Founder -CEO, Fixcraft.

As part of this deal VMotive team will also join Fixcraft, it said. PTI IAS MR MR

