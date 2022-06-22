Business briefs
Capital markets regulator Sebi has approved the appointment of SVD Nageswara Rao as the chairperson of Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India, the bourse said on Wednesday.
Rao has been a public interest director on the bourse for the last four years and is currently serving as a professor in a business school, as per a statement.
**************** Oracle Cloud Infra launches dedicated region for Indian mkt * Oracle Cloud Infrastructure announced the launch of a dedicated region for the Indian market.
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Regions are globally distributed data centres that provide secure, high-performance, local environments.
The move will help customers meet strict latency, data residency, and data sovereignty requirements that are key to many IT modernisation efforts, a statement said.
*************** ACI Hospitals offers free cancer check-ups for Mumbai Police personnel, their families * ACI Hospitals on Wednesday said it has supported Mumbai Police personnel and their families with free cancer check-ups.
Mobile vans equipped with cancer detection equipment were set up at Dadar-Naigaon, Tardeo and Gamdevi in the first fortnight of June, as per a statement.
