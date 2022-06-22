Capital markets regulator Sebi has approved the appointment of SVD Nageswara Rao as the chairperson of Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India, the bourse said on Wednesday.

Rao has been a public interest director on the bourse for the last four years and is currently serving as a professor in a business school, as per a statement.

**************** Oracle Cloud Infra launches dedicated region for Indian mkt * Oracle Cloud Infrastructure announced the launch of a dedicated region for the Indian market.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Regions are globally distributed data centres that provide secure, high-performance, local environments.

The move will help customers meet strict latency, data residency, and data sovereignty requirements that are key to many IT modernisation efforts, a statement said.

*************** ACI Hospitals offers free cancer check-ups for Mumbai Police personnel, their families * ACI Hospitals on Wednesday said it has supported Mumbai Police personnel and their families with free cancer check-ups.

Mobile vans equipped with cancer detection equipment were set up at Dadar-Naigaon, Tardeo and Gamdevi in the first fortnight of June, as per a statement.

