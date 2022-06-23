Left Menu

10 dead, 7 injured as pickup van rams into tree in UP

A pickup van carrying 17 pilgrims from Haridwar rammed into a tree in Gajraula area here Thursday morning, killing 10 people and injuring seven others, police said. The injured passengers were rushed to a hospital, police said. Police is yet to identify the deceased.

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 23-06-2022 09:09 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 09:09 IST
10 dead, 7 injured as pickup van rams into tree in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A pickup van carrying 17 pilgrims from Haridwar rammed into a tree in Gajraula area here Thursday morning, killing 10 people and injuring seven others, police said. The accident took place after the driver lost control of the vehicle, they said. The injured passengers were rushed to a hospital, police said. Police is yet to identify the deceased. PTI CORR SAB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022