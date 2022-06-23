Left Menu

Vehicle carrying pilgrims falls into roadside ditch in UP; 10 dead, 7 injured

Ten pilgrims, including two children, died after their vehicle overturned and fell into a roadside ditch in Gajraula area here Thursday morning, police said. Seven people were injured in the incident, they said. According to police, eight people died on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries in the hospital.

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 23-06-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 11:49 IST
Vehicle carrying pilgrims falls into roadside ditch in UP; 10 dead, 7 injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ten pilgrims, including two children, died after their vehicle overturned and fell into a roadside ditch in Gajraula area here Thursday morning, police said. Seven people were injured in the incident, they said. The vehicle was carrying 17 pilgrims from Haridwar and was heading towards Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh when it met with the accident on the Lucknow highway at around 4 am.

It seems the driver dozed off and lost control over the vehicle, police said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the officials to ensure proper relief and rescue work. According to police, eight people died on the spot, while two others succumbed to injuries in the hospital. ''Around 17 people were traveling in the vehicle. The dead include three children, three women, and four men, including the driver,'' Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) Amitabh Rai said.

He said three of the injured have been referred from the district hospital to Bareilly.

The deceased have been identified as Laxmi (28), Rachna (28), Sarla Devi (60), Hersh (16), Khushi (2), Sushant (14), Anand (3), Lalman (65), Shyamsundar (55) and driver Dilshad (35), police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022