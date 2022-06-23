Noida International Airport selects ICAD Holding as Master System Integrator consultant

The upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar has selected global technology firm ICAD Holding as its Master System Integrator (MSI) consultant, as it aims to become the country's first greenfield digital airport.

The airport's digital plans include paperless processing across all checkpoints in line with the central government's DigiYatra policy.

ICAD, as part of its mandate, will support the facility with the systems integration design, integration program management and integration of ICT and Airport Systems, according to a Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) statement on Thursday.

The firm, which is a specialist for design, installation, integration, and maintenance of ICT systems required to set up a modern, digital airport, will also lead the core airport systems implementation and integration, it said.

YIAPL, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Swiss developer Zurich Airport International AG has been incorporated as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to develop Noida International Airport.

NIA will set a new benchmark as a digital airport, with the implementation of state-of-the-art technology to provide a seamless and mostly contactless flow through the airport, which will be supported by integrated systems, services and the use of technologies such as indoor navigation, passenger flow management, and data analytics, YIAPL said.

''We are pleased to partner with ICAD to bring alive our vision of a digital airport. The digital greenfield airport will enable contactless travel experience and cost-efficient operations for all airport partners,'' said Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited.

ICAD, according to the statement, has partnered exclusively with Wipro Ltd and Ross & Baruzzini from the USA to provide comprehensive MSI consultancy services to YIAPL.

''We will work closely with Noida International Airport to deliver India's most advanced, integrated, and eco-sustainable airport, the 45th airport project that ICAD has undertaken, globally - opening our window of opportunity to offer our expertise and services to the East,'' said Ghassan Sayegh, CEO Group, ICAD.

''In due course of time, we look forward to more awards with NIA and other airports in India,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)