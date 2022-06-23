Omega Seiki Mobility opens new integrated manufacturing plant in Chakan

Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility on Thursday announced the opening of a new integrated manufacturing facility in Chakan at an initial investment of USD 5 million (Rs 40 crore), with plans to invest Rs 190 crore over the next three years.

Spread over 50,000 sq feet of space, the new facility with an initial production capacity of 6,000 EVs per annum will be a hub for the development and manufacturing of a complete range of Rage + commercial electric vehicles and passenger electric vehicle Stream. It will employ over 250 personnel, the company, part of the Anglian Omega Group, said. OSM's cargo three-wheeler range comprises Rage+, Rage+ Rapid, Rage+ Frost and Rage+ Swap.

The company said it is planning to scale up the manufacturing capacity at the new facility -- the fourth manufacturing unit of OSM and the first outside its Faridabad headquarters -- to 30,000 units in the next three years.

The new plant will play a crucial role in the global distribution network, which should leapfrog OSM into a market-leading position in EVs in India and overseas, the company's founder and Chairman Uday Narang said.

''The opening of our fourth manufacturing facility marks another important milestone for Omega Seiki Mobility's commitment to growing our business in India. Our focus continues to be on providing the best-in-class products and customer service to our local and regional customers. ''At Omega Seiki Mobility, we work on a hub and spoke model as the cost of transportation is very high. We will be launching four more manufacturing facilities in the next 2 years,'' Narang said.

Stating that the company has an ''order book of over 50,000'' cargo e- three-wheelers, he said, ''We have set up this facility to meet the growing demand of the market. The Pune facility will help us to aggressively expand our operations in the West of India''.

