eBay India Hosts an Event for India's Top Performing Cross-Border Sellers

This event was organized in Jaipur and attended by top Indian exporters Jaipur, Rajasthan, India (NewsVoir) eBay, a global commerce leader connecting millions of buyers and sellers worldwide, organized an event in Jaipur for leading sellers from across the country. With an aim to empower India’s leading exports to further expand their footprint in the international markets, the company hosted this event to encourage the seller community to scale their Cross-border trade business. The event saw the participation of top sellers from every nook & corner of the country. Apart from providing category-specific specific insights and an opportunity to engage with other ecosystem partners, the company also hosted an award ceremony to recognize the efforts of these leading businesses for contributing majorly to India’s dream of crossing $1 trillion in exports by 2030.

Currently, eBay’s marketplace has 142 million active buyers who are consistently witnessing a rise in demand for their products from over 190 countries. In India, the most popular categories are fine jewelry, auto parts & accessories, natural & alternative remedies, Indian ethnic wear, and rugs & carpets. From Jaipur itself, the platform has thousands of active sellers and the top categories from the city are gems and jewelry, home decor & textiles, clothing, shoes, and accessories. Attending the event alongside India’s top-performing sellers, Pavan Ponnappa, Head - Categories, Acquisition & Marketing (India - Cross Border Trade), said, “Indian products and sellers are appreciated across the eBay marketplace which is demonstrated by the high percentage of repeat business that sellers see. The effort of the entrepreneurs and the government agencies have seen the demand for Indian products grow multi-fold over the years. eBay continues to play the role of a catalyst in driving this and building a sustainable ecosystem for businesses of all sizes, Brands, and Exporters to participate in Cross-border trade. The event allowed us to share the best practices, the opportunity to scale across various categories, gather feedback from our sellers, and most importantly acknowledge their success on eBay.” About eBay eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world’s largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2021, eBay enabled over $87 billion of gross merchandise volume.

