BJP lawyers wing stage demo in TN against anti-Agnipath protesters

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 23-06-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 18:17 IST
The lawyers held banners stating ''anti-nationals are misguiding and intimidating the youths'' against the scheme.

They also raised slogans in support of the scheme. The Agnipath scheme announced by the Centre on June 14 seeks to recruit youngsters in the age bracket of 17-and-a-half to 21 years for a four-year period, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years. For 2022, the upper-age limit has been extended to 23 years.

