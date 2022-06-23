British Airways 'extremely disappointed' over Heathrow strike vote - spokesperson

British Airways said it was 'extremely disappointed' after staff at London's Heathrow airport voted to strike over pay on Thursday.

"We’re extremely disappointed with the result and that the unions have chosen to take this course of action," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"We are fully committed to work together to find a solution, because to deliver for our customers and rebuild our business we have to work as a team."

