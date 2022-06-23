Left Menu

AfDB, Africa50 and ASIF partner on developing climate-resilient infrastructure projects

The three entities will work together to galvanize financing and to drive the development of skills and expertise within the infrastructure sector.

AfDB | Abidjan | Updated: 23-06-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 20:33 IST
AfDB, Africa50 and ASIF partner on developing climate-resilient infrastructure projects
The signing took place on 20 June 2022 in Rabat, Morocco, during an event to launch the Africa Sovereign Investors Forum. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ivory Coast

The African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org), Africa50, and Africa Sovereign Investors Forum (ASIF), have signed a letter of intent to collaborate on developing green and climate-resilient infrastructure projects across Africa. The three entities will work together to galvanize financing and drive the development of skills and expertise within the infrastructure sector.

The signing took place on 20 June 2022 in Rabat, Morocco, during an event to launch the Africa Sovereign Investors Forum. Under the high patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco, 10 African sovereign investors agreed to set up the Forum. The newly formed platform will accelerate coordination to mobilize patient capital for the continent's development.

The signatories are Agaciro Development Fund of Rwanda (www.Agaciro.rw), Fonds Souverain de Djibouti, Fonds Gabonais d'Investissements Stratégiques (FGIS) (https://FGIS-gabon.com/fr/), Fonds Souverain d'Investissements Stratégiques (FONSIS) (www.FONSIS.org/fr) of Senegal, Fundo Soberano de Angola (FSDEA) (https://bit.ly/3xR2tmb), Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (https://bit.ly/3ye8x9V) (GIIF) (https://GIIF.gov.gh/), Ithmar Capital (https://bit.ly/3ndo6s0) (Morocco), Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) (https://NSIA.com.ng/) and The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) (https://TSFE.com/).

Africa50 CEO Alain Ebobissé signed for his organization. African Development Bank Vice-President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization, Solomon Quaynor, signed on behalf of the Bank, and Ithmar Capital CEO Obaid Amrane, who will serve as the inaugural chair of ASIF, signed on the new initiative's behalf.

Ebobissé said: "this is an important step to building strong collaboration between the right stakeholders to meet the substantial infrastructure financing needs of Africa. We must make key regional infrastructure projects attractive and bankable for both global and African private investors and today's signing will go a long way to address the continent's infrastructure deficit.

It is therefore important that we leverage the strength of the African sovereign wealth funds on the continent, who manage significant domestic savings, to drive the growth of Africa's economies through the development and successful implementation of strategic infrastructure".

Quaynor said: "The African Development Bank's partnership with ASIF and Africa50 would enable stronger collaborations on project development and co-financing, mobilization of capital to fund resilient, green and sustainable infrastructure and identification of investment opportunities to promote Africa's infrastructure and industrialization.

This is a key part of the Bank's strategy to harness the estimated $2 trillion of assets under management from African institutional investors including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and insurance companies for the continent's infrastructure and industrialization," he said.

Amrane said "ASIF main objective is to accelerate the development of investment opportunities and to mobilize patient capital. As sovereign investors, we see strong complementarities with African Development Bank and Africa50, especially that our visions are aligned with regard to project preparation and capital mobilization. We are pleased today to formalize ASIF, AfDB and Africa50's mutual desire to collaborate together, for we have a common objective to foster investment in climate resilient projects, among others, according to our respective mandate."

The collaboration agreement will also seek to address the identification and preparation of projects, a critical successful factor in attracting financing into any projects.

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022