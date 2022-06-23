Left Menu

GST council to consider making e-way bill mandatory for gold, precious stones

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 22:33 IST
GST council to consider making e-way bill mandatory for gold, precious stones
  • Country:
  • India

The GST Council is likely to consider making an e-way bill mandatory for intra-state movement of gold or precious stones worth Rs 2 lakh and above and also e-invoicing mandatory for certain B2B transactions.

The council in its meeting on June 28-29 is likely to consider the report of the panel of state finance ministers on the feasibility of implementation of e-way bill requirement for the movement of gold and precious stones.

The panel suggested that e-invoicing should be made mandatory for B2B transactions by all taxpayers supplying gold/precious stones and having annual aggregate turnover above Rs 20 crore.

Also the GoM suggested that GST Network, in consultation with NIC, will work out the modalities and timelines for implementation of e-invoicing for gold/precious stones.

The GoM suggested that states should be allowed to decide about imposition of the requirement of e- way bill for intra-state movement of gold and precious stones within their states.

''There will be a minimum threshold of Rs 2 Lakh, and the states can decide any amount including or above this amount as minimum threshold for generations of e-way bill for intra-state movement of gold/precious stones in their state,” the GoM said in its report.

The panel also suggested an officers committee from both centre and states examine the levy of GST on reverse charge mechanism (RCM) basis on purchase of old gold by registered dealers/jewellers from unregistered persons.

Currently, businesses with a turnover of over Rs 50 crore have to mandatorily generate e-invoices for B2B transactions. However, the condition does not apply to gold and precious stones.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022