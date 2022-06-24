Cargo plane crash-lands near Russia's Ryazan; three killed - Ifax

An Ilyushin Il-76 cargo plane crashed and caught fire while landing near the Russian city of Ryazan on Friday morning, killing three of the nine people on board, the Interfax news agency cited a source as saying.

Six people have been injured, Interfax reported. It was unclear what organisation had operated the crashed plane.

