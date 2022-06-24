Left Menu

Revealed: The reason why Star Gold has posted a matrimonial ad in leading newspapers

On June 19 morning, readers were surprised when they found an unusual ad in the matrimonial section of two leading papers. It read, "Parents wanted urgently". The matrimonial section of newspapers often carries ads demanding homely brides and grooms with hefty salaries and government jobs. Star Gold used the space for innovative marketing to promote the World Television Premiere of Hum Do Hamare Do.

Matrimonial Ad of Star Gold Published In Leading Newspapers. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI/PNN): On June 19 morning, readers were surprised when they found an unusual ad in the matrimonial section of two leading papers. It read, "Parents wanted urgently". The matrimonial section of newspapers often carries ads demanding homely brides and grooms with hefty salaries and government jobs. Star Gold used the space for innovative marketing to promote the World Television Premiere of 'Hum Do Hamare Do.' Per the ad by Star Gold, a man who has already found his life partner is searching for parents who are understanding and loving. The unusual ad is in sync with the story of Rajkumar Rao and Kriti Sanon starrer Hum Do Hamare Do, which revolves around Dhruv and Anya. Dhruv is a self-made man whose life takes a significant turn when he decides to engage an elderly man and a senior woman to fake being his parents in an attempt to fulfil his girlfriend's wish of marrying someone with a family.

Agreeing with the advertisement, actor Aparshakti Khurana says, "It's not easy to grab readers' attention as newspaper pages are filled with advertisements. I am sure this innovative ad by Star Gold must have stood out as it's not every day you get to read about a person searching for parents." Hum Do Hamare Do will have its World Television Premiere on Star Gold this Sunday at 8 pm.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

