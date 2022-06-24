GHCL inaugurates new spinning unit in TN

GHCL Ltd, formerly Gujarat Heavy Chemicals Ltd, engaged in chemicals, textiles and consumer products segment has inaugurated a new spinning unit in Tamil Nadu set up at an investment of Rs 200 crore, the company said on Friday.

With the setting up of the unit at Manaparai in Madurai district, the company would be able to cater to premium segments both in domestic and international markets.

''The unit is equipped with 39,600 ring spindles to produce synthetic and synthetic blend compact yarn and has a production capacity of 23 tonnes per day. The facility has state-of-the-art textile machinery and on-line quality control equipment combined with computerised information systems,'' a company statement said here.

The unit would produce cotton-polyester blended yearn, cotton-excel blend yarn, Supima-Tencel yarn among any others.

''With an investment of Rs 200 crore of which 75 per cent has already been made and balance will be invested by end of September 2022, the unit will generate employment for almost 300 workers,'' the statement said.

GHCL Ltd said with the setting up of new unit, the company's yarn unit would have an installed capacity of 2,24,000 ring spindles and would be able to cater to domestic and international markets.

''...I am happy to inaugurate the Karthagai unit at Manaparai. With its state-of-the-art machinery, this facility will be able to produce the best quality and the perfect blend of yarn,'' company Managing Director R S Jalan said.

''The commencement of operations at the unit will help us create more value for our customers, add value to our product basket and generate more employment opportunities in the region,'' he said.

GHCL Ltd manufactures Soda Ash, a major raw material for detergents and glass industries. In textiles, the company's spinning units is located at Madurai and produce multiple varieties of yarn, the statement added.

