At least 5 die as bus collides with truck in UP

At least five people died and around 12 were injured when a bus collided head-on with a truck on the national highway at Unchgaon-Adlispur crossing under the Isanagar Police Station area on Friday afternoon, police said.

According to the police, the accident occurred when the bus driver while attempting to overtake a pick-up van collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction.

Circle officer of Dhaurahra S N Tiwari said Balchandra Mishra (40), bus conductor Nayab Singh (35), passenger Jamal Khan (45) and two unidentified persons died in the incident.

Tiwari along with SDM Dhirendra Kumar Singh and Isanagar police station in-charge Arvind Kumar Pandey rushed to the spot and made arrangements to send the injured persons to the hospital.

Two of the injured bus passengers were sent to the district hospital, while others were taken to the Dhaurahra community health centre, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)