National seminar on sickle cell anaemia organised on World Sickle Cell Day in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 24 (ANI/PNN): A national seminar on sickle cell anaemia was organised on the World Sickle Cell Day by the Greater Brajeswari-based Advanced Institute of Paramedical Sciences at Indore in association with the Advanced Homeopathic Medical research society. Shanker Lalwani, Member of Parliament (MP) from Indore Loksabha constituency, invited as the chief guest at the national seminar, said, "I have seen people suffering from sickle cell anaemia and blood-borne diseases like Thalassemia, Aplastic Anemia etc. I raised the concern in the Lok Sabha and demanded that couples undergo mandatory blood tests for sickle cell and thalassemia before marriage. Action is being taken to prevent these diseases in the future."

Dr Vaibhav Chaturvedi, a renowned psychiatrist in Indore, said, "Before treating the victim, his family must be mentally strong. The role of a psychiatrist is important in counselling the victim's family members." Dr AK Dwivedi, member of the Central Council for Homeopathic Research, Ministry of Ayush, said, "Doctors do not pay attention to such diseases where the possibility of treatment is minimal. Experts should work together to prevent and cure such diseases if any path fails to deliver the desired results."

A girl from Dewas who is suffering from sickle cell anaemia attended the seminar and shared her experiences that she and her brother is suffering from sickle cell disease, having lots of health problems & severe pain, and due to that, their parents are also mentally stressed. Dr AK Dwivedi presented a case of 22 years male with Sickle Cell disease suffering which was diagnosed in 2018, having lots of health problems with low body weight and poor growth 22-year-old boy from Burhanpur weighed only 33 kg, and he first consulted him on May 20, 2022, he is taken Homeopathic Medicines from Dr AK Dwivedi from Advanced Homoeo Health Center and Homeopathic Medical Research Pvt ltd Indore On his second visit to the clinic on June 17th, 2022, his weight had increased to 40 kg (from 33kg), and his haemoglobin increased to 12 (from 11) based on this example dr Dwivedi stated that homoeopathic medicines could help to reduce the suffering of Sickle cell anaemia patients as per dr Dwivedi if homoeopathic medicines can be given for longer time duration of blood transfusion can be prolonged & immunity can be a boost.

Dr SK Mishra, the chief speaker at the national seminar, said, "The Sickle cell anaemia disease is witnessed in 90 per cent of the tribes such as Bega, Bahia, and Sahia. Both the Central and State Governments are making efforts for awareness, prevention, control and treatment of sickle cell among such tribes." The seminar was attended by DN Mishra, Rakesh Yadav, Deepak Upadhyay, Dr Vivek Sharma, Vinay Pandey, Dr Jitendra Puri, Dr Kanak Chaturvedi, etc.,

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)