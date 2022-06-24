Devans Modern Breweries adds 32,000 KL of beer capacity

Devans Modern Breweries, which produces malt spirits and a variety of beers, including the renowned Godfather, has added 32,000 KL of beer manufacturing capacity by affiliating with a brewery in Bokaro, Jharkhand, a spokesperson of the company said.

This has raised their total production capacity to 1,56,600 KL, he said.

Notably, the company had earlier this year added 10,000 KL of manufacturing capacity through a similar tie-up with Aether Brewery at Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Jammu-based company is a key player in the Indian alcoholic beverage segment, he said.

''Our brands command very good demand in the Jharkhand market. We had been supplying our beers to this market from our Jammu brewery which had become uneconomical due to the huge freight rates.

''This production tie up will result in substantial increase in the sale of our brands and strengthen our presence in the state. We expect to close FY 23 with a sale of over 8 million cases and cross 12 million cases in FY 24,'' said Prem Dewan, Managing Director, Devans Modern Breweries Ltd.

Devans owns two breweries - one each in Rajasthan and Jammu along with a small distillery.

The Rajasthan brewery located in Kotputli is spread over 30 acres and has a production capacity of 75,000 KL, he said.

Commissioned in 2006, it was the first brewery in the country to be equipped with a brewhouse energy saving system and a German canning line, he added.

The brewery at Samba, Jammu & Kashmir has a production capacity of 39,600 KL and fills beer in 650ml and 330ml bottles, 500ml and 330ml cans, and draught beer in 5L, 20L and 30L kegs, he added.

Devans is home to a slew of award-winning beers and is experimenting with new varieties thanks to its enterprising research and development team.

The brands regularly top their categories in blind tasting competitions around the country, he added.

DeVANS has developed and introduced innovative products into the Indian market - Six Fields Cult which is India’s first Belgian-style strong wheat beer and Godfather Super 8 - India’s only beer with 8 percebt ABV.

The Company is developing a beer with 10 percent ABV for the export market and plans to launch a premium single malt whisky in July.

Devans Modern Breweries Limited was founded by industrialist Dewan Gian Chand over 60 years ago in Jammu.

The company currently exports beer to New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, Vietnam and Hong Kong, he added.

