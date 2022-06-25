Bajaj Finserv Organises 3rd Edition of HackRx

Bajaj Finserv Limited, one of India's largest financial service providers, today has organized its third edition of the hackathon. HackRx is an annual hackathon hosted by the company, wherein students across India get an opportunity to compete against the brightest minds and be mentored by top leaders from the industry for developing business solutions. The two-day hackathon organized in Pune saw registrations by over 1,000 students across the country and is now set to host over 120 college students who will showcase solutions to a real time business problem. The third edition of HackRx builds on the success of the last two editions of the hackathon organized by Bajaj Finserv which saw the participation of over 3,000 students from India. The current edition of HackRx comprises ten problem statements that range from setting up in-app nudges, and SNAP product co-purchasing networks to hospital centralized reviews, mobile app credit score, and provider invoice text curation among others. Participating students will be divided into groups of two-five who will present a solution for the stated problem. Shortlisted teams will undergo a 24-hr coding marathon and will be invited to the Bajaj Finserv office to work on their projects. The top seven teams will compete for the finale which will be evaluated by eminent jury members comprising Mr. Ashish Panchal, CEO, Bajaj Finserv Markets, Mr.Rakesh Bhatt, Deputy CEO, Bajaj Finance Limited, Mr.TapanSinghal, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited, Mr.TarunChugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited, Mr.AnuragChottani, CTO, Bajaj Finance Limited, Mr.Anurag Vohra, CTO, Bajaj Finserv Health Limited, Mr.Goutam Dutta, Chief Information and Digital Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, Mr.Sourabh Chatterjee, Sr. President, Head Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited and Mr.Vivek Kant, Head-Technology, Finserv Markets. Winners will be felicitated by Mr.Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman & Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv Limited, and Mr.DevangMody, CEO, Bajaj Finserv Health Limited & Group Head Strategy, Bajaj Finserv Limited. Speaking on the occasion, Mr.Devang Mody, CEO of Bajaj Finserv Health Limited & Group Head Strategy, Bajaj Finserv Limited said, "This year's third HackRx edition elates us. The participants will get an optimum opportunity to display their skills and capabilities. With the aid of HackRx, it will be simpler to spot exceptional abilities in the student's work and problem-solving abilities. The top 25-30 teams' tireless efforts to address real-world business problems by coding for a solid 24 hours will help us and the students, which is a win-win." Winners stand a chance to win internships/full-time roles at Bajaj Finserv Group. The first prize money will be INR 1 lakh, the second prize will be INR 50,000, and the third prize will be INR 25,000. About Bajaj Finserv Limited Bajaj Finserv Limited ('Bajaj Finserv', 'BFS' or 'the Company') is a Core Investment Company (CIC) under RBI Regulations 2020 and the holding company for various financial services businesses under the Bajaj Group. Its vision is to provide financial solutions for retail and SME customers through their life cycle - asset acquisition and lifestyle enhancement through financing, asset protection through insurance, family protection through life and health insurance, healthcare needs for the family, savings products, wealth management, retirement planning, and annuities. BFS, through its various businesses, serves crores of customers by providing these solutions. In furtherance of this vision, BFS participates in various businesses through controlling stakes including, • The Financing business through its 52.65% holding in Bajaj Finance Limited ('BFL') • The protection business through its 74% holding in two unlisted subsidiaries, • Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited ('BAGIC') and • Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited ('BALIC') • A digital marketplace of financial services products from loans to insurance, mutual funds, investments, payments, and selected e-commerce through Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited (Finserv Markets) • A digital platform for preventive and pre-paid healthcare solutions along with a complete range of financial solutions to support emerging healthcare needs through Bajaj Finserv Health Limited • The Mutual Fund and Asset Management businesses through Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Company • An investment platform for early and mid-stage venture capital investments and alternate assets through Bajaj Finserv Ventures Limited Through the subsidiaries of Bajaj Finance Limited, Bajaj Finserv also participates in, • Housing and developer finance through Bajaj Housing Finance Limited and • Digital broking, equity trading, and wealth management through Bajaj Financial Securities Limited To know more, please visit www.bajajfinserv.in.

