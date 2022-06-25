Left Menu

Government extends GST compensation cess levy till March 2026

The Union Finance Ministry has notified the goods and services tax (GST) compensation cess extension till March 2026.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 15:58 IST
Government extends GST compensation cess levy till March 2026
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Finance Ministry has notified the goods and services tax (GST) compensation cess extension till March 2026. The compensation cess will continue to be levied from July 1, 2022, to March 31, 2026, as per a new notification 'the Goods and Services Tax (Period of Levy and Collection of Cess) Rules, 2022,' issued by the ministry of finance.

The levy of cess was to end on June 30. However, the GST Council chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had agreed to extend the levy of cess deadline by four years till 2026.

The revenue from the GST compensation cess is used by the central government to pay for the borrowings and arrears of compensation paid to states in the last two financial years. The Central government has borrowed and released Rs 1.1 lakh crore in 2020-21 and Rs 1.59 lakh crore in 2021-22 to meet the resource gap of states due to a shortfall in the release of GST compensation.

On these borrowings, the central government paid an interest of Rs 7,500 crore during the year 2021-22. Interest cost in the current financial year is estimated at Rs 14,000 crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022