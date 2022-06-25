Chhattisgarh: Leopardess run over by train in Bilaspur

A leopardess was killed after being hit by a train in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, a forest department official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night near Khongsara on the Bilaspur-Katni rail route and the body of the big cat was cut into two on impact, Bilaspur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kumar Nishant said, adding that the Achanakmar Tiger Reserve buffer zone starts near the spot where the carcass was found.

''A forest team arrived at the spot and a team of three doctors from Bilaspur conducted the post-mortem. It is not a case of poaching. We will write to railway authorities for solutions to such deaths. There is a dense forest on both sides of the track and we will seek operation of trains at a controlled speed to protect wildlife,'' he added.

Kota Forest Development Corporation SDO Lalit Dubey said more details will be available after the post-mortem report is received.

