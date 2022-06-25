Left Menu

Vehicle crashes into flood relief camp in Assam; 1 killed

One person was killed, and six others were injured when a vehicle crashed into a flood relief camp erected in Morigaon district, an official said on Saturday.The accident took place near Dharamtul Vishnu temple on National Highway 37.

PTI | Morigaon | Updated: 25-06-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 18:33 IST
Vehicle crashes into flood relief camp in Assam; 1 killed
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed, and six others were injured when a vehicle crashed into a flood relief camp erected in Morigaon district, an official said on Saturday.

The accident took place near Dharamtul Vishnu temple on National Highway 37. “Our preliminary investigation suggests that the driver of the vehicle was in an inebriated state during the accident on Friday. He has already been arrested.

“We made arrangements for sending the injured to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital last night itself. The government will bear their medical expenses,” Morigaon deputy commissioner PR Gharphalia said after visiting the accident site.

The aggrieved residents of the camp asked the police personnel as to how vehicles were allowed to move on that particular stretch of the National Highway when it was being used for sheltering the flood-affected population.

Gharphalia said there is a standing order for sealing off roads that are used for camps for the affected people.

“This particular stretch may have been left open for some reason. I have now ordered for its sealing off. Traffic will move through one part of the highway only,” the official added.

Morigaon is among the worst flood-hit districts, with one person killed and over 94,000 people in four revenue circles, and 282 villages still reeling under water.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022