Left Menu

MP: 5 injured after bus falls into gorge in Mhow; second incident in 3 days

PTI | Mhow | Updated: 25-06-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 19:41 IST
MP: 5 injured after bus falls into gorge in Mhow; second incident in 3 days
  • Country:
  • India

Five passengers were injured on Saturday after their bus fell into a gorge in Mhow in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, a police official said.

The incident took place at Bherughat when the bus was on its way from Mandleshwar to Indore and the driver lost control of the vehicle, Simrol police station in charge RS Bhadoriya told PTI.

''The driver was trying to overtake a vehicle. The five injured persons were first taken to a health facility in Simrol and then to Mhow civil hospital,'' he said.

Indore Collector Manish Singh asked additional district magistrate Pawan Jain and Regional Transport Officer Raghuvanshi to visit the site and also directed officials to register a case against bus owner Radheshyam Malviya.

He also directed the RTO to cancel permits of Malviya's bus company.

On Thursday, five people were killed and over two dozen injured after a similar incident in Mhow tehsil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022