Left Menu

Work on Dharwad-Belagavi Railway project set to start soon: CM Bommai

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 26-06-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 18:14 IST
Work on Dharwad-Belagavi Railway project set to start soon: CM Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said work on the Dharwad-Belagavi railway project would be launched soon.

The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating a textile showroom at Tilakwadi here.

Noting that Belagavi is a prominent commercial hub where many industries are coming up, Bommai said, "Grants for the Dharwad-Belagavi railway project have been approved. Work on the project will be launched soon after completing the land acquisition process. The Union government has given the necessary clearance in this regard."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary precession with naked eyes

Hey, skywatchers! A parade of planets is underway; watch this rare planetary...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

NASA telescope captures this brilliant cascade of stars in a distant galaxy

 Global
3
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes southern Iran - EMSC

Global
4
WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Roe decision

WRAPUP 3-Disney, other U.S. companies offer abortion travel benefit after Ro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022