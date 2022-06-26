Work on Dharwad-Belagavi Railway project set to start soon: CM Bommai
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said work on the Dharwad-Belagavi railway project would be launched soon.
The Chief Minister was speaking after inaugurating a textile showroom at Tilakwadi here.
Noting that Belagavi is a prominent commercial hub where many industries are coming up, Bommai said, "Grants for the Dharwad-Belagavi railway project have been approved. Work on the project will be launched soon after completing the land acquisition process. The Union government has given the necessary clearance in this regard."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bommai
- Belagavi
- Grants for Dharwad-Belagavi
- Dharwad-
- Basavaraj Bommai
- Karnataka
ALSO READ
Modi-Shah laud CM Bommai after BJP wins 3 RS seats, hail his political strategy
CM Bommai hints at more stringent laws to deal with acid attacks on women
MLC election: Karnataka CM Bommai holds meeting with party leaders, receives complete feedback on situation in taluks
Cong-JD(S) ties go downhill, CM Bommai asserts BJP is No 1
After Congress, JDS term each other as B team, Bommai says Oppn accepts BJP as A team