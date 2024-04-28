Big question on women's safety: Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai slammed the Congress government in the state saying that women's safety is a key issue in the state. "There is a big question on women's safety. There was an incident of a Dalit woman being raped when CM was in town in Belgaum. A minority woman was raped in Haveri. The other day, that girl was killed in campus openly. There are so many other incidents. There are mass murders happening. Law and order is a big issue and women's safety is a much more bigger issue," the former Chief Minister who is also Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Haveri Lok Sabha constituency said speaking to ANI.

Pointing out the seriousness of the issue, Bommai said, "I think no woman is feeling safe, no parent is feeling safe about their girl-children. So it is a very serious matter." Slamming the Siddaramaiah government in the state, he said, "The government is looking the other way. They are looking at the political benefits. These things can't continue for a long time. People will revolt."

Responding to a question by the reporter on the investigation into the Prajwal Revanna case, Bommain said that it must have been "pre-planned". "I think that, given the timing they have done it, these are all pre-planned. Fake videos are there. There are so many such videos. There are no enquiries. Why special enquiry on this?" the former Chief Minister said.

On the poll expectation of the BJP in Karnataka, Bommai said, "Our tally will be more than expectation. As the polling day is nearing, support of people is swelling on the ground and our workers are more confident. Our leader, Narendra Modi has expressed his confidence. Therefore, we are going to win all 28 out of 28 in Karnataka." "North Karnataka has always been a BJP bastion. All the more this time. We are going to win all 14 (seats)," he added.

Speaking about the Shivamogga seat from where former Chief Minister Yeddyurappa's son Raghavendra is contesting, Bommai said, "In Shivamogga this time, Raghavendra Yeddyurappa will win with record margin." Polling was conducted on Friday in 14 parliamentary constituencies of Karnataka during the second phase of the Lok Sabha election. The remaining seats will go to the polls on May 7. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In 2019, BJP almost swept the state by winning 25 out of 28 seats in Karnataka. While, Congress and JD(S) -- who were in coalition government in the state -- could only win a seat each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)