Left Menu

Rating agency ICRA sees India's policy rate hike shallower than US

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI) Given the uneven domestic economic recovery, and a relatively larger output gap compared to pre-Covid levels, as well as higher inflation tolerance levels, rating agency ICRA expects India's policy rate hike cycle to be shallower vis-a-vis the US Fed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 10:22 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 10:22 IST
Rating agency ICRA sees India's policy rate hike shallower than US
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI) Given the uneven domestic economic recovery, and a relatively larger output gap compared to pre-Covid levels, as well as higher inflation tolerance levels, rating agency ICRA expects India's policy rate hike cycle to be shallower vis-a-vis the US Fed. Aiming to view to addressing high inflation in the US, America's central bank has recently hiked policy rates by a steep 75 basis points, while indicating that more rate hikes are likely in the coming days.

On the currency rupee, the rating agency expects the Indian rupee to trade between 77.0-80.0 against per US dollar in the remainder of the first half of FY23 -- by September -- amidst the global headwinds, it said in a report. Currently, the rupee is at 78.23 per US dollar and has reported multiple all-time lows in the past few days, data showed.

The RBI's large foreign exchange reserve is likely to prevent a disorderly depreciation of the domestic currency, the rating agency said in the report. Typically, the Reserve Bank of India intervenes in the market through liquidity management, including the selling of dollars from the foreign exchange reserves, with a view to preventing a steep depreciation in the value of the rupee.

Further, on the government's market borrowings, it said there have seen a significant increase during the post-pandemic period. "While they eased in FY2022 revised estimate, they are budgeted to rise quite sharply in FY2023 to touch record levels. Besides, any fiscal slippage may put further pressure on the GoI's market borrowings," it said in the report.

That said, it expects the interest rates on small savings schemes to be hiked for Q2 of FY23, given the sharp increases seen in the government bond yields of various tenures, to which such small saving instruments are linked. In such case, an increase in small savings rates could lead to higher inflows into such schemes, limiting the need for additional market borrowings by the government, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India
4
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022