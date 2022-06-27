Ketto strengthens leadership, appoints Kapil Mehta as vice president of marketing and growth

Left Menu

Ketto.org, South East Asia's most trusted and visited crowdfunding platform, has appointed Kapil Mehta as Head of Marketing and Growth. With over 14 years of marketing experience, Kapil has led marketing functions across various industries such as Entertainment, Gaming, Cosmetic and Health-tech.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ketto.org, South East Asia's most trusted and visited crowdfunding platform, has appointed Kapil Mehta as Head of Marketing and Growth. With over 14 years of marketing experience, Kapil has led marketing functions across various industries such as Entertainment, Gaming, Cosmetic and Health-tech. Speaking on the appointment of Kapil Mehta, Zaheer Adenwala Co-founder and CTO of Ketto.org said, "We are delighted to have Kapil onboard to lead our Marketing & growth efforts. He is a seasoned marketing professional and his experience will be valuable in scaling Ketto to new heights."

"Excited to be part of Ketto's mission towards bridging the healthcare accessibility and affordability gap, and extremely thrilled to be part of a great team that's constantly working towards unlocking the next phase of growth for the business," said Kapil Mehta. An MBA in Marketing from Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, Kapil will be based in Mumbai and will report to the Founder and CTO, Zaheer Adenwala.

Ketto.org is Co-founded by Varun Sheth, Zaheer Adenwala, and Actor Kunal Kapoor with an aim to bridge the affordability gap. Ketto.org enables people to raise funds for health and medical emergencies, natural calamities, education, travel, short-term emergency needs, sports, competitions, arts, animal welfare, women empowerment, and many more. Ketto's primary objective is to use technology to optimize efficiency, reduce redundancy, and increase impact by targeting the social sector of the country. The company is closely working with hospitals, NGOs, and individuals to bring positive change to the community. Currently, Ketto campaigns are raising over Rs 300 crores per year for various causes. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

