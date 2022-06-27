Left Menu

ZERO21 unveils two new high-speed electric three-wheelers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2022 15:12 IST
Hyderabad-based energy solutions provider ZERO21 Renewable Energy Solutions has unveiled two new high-speed electric three-wheelers for passenger and cargo segments at its Zahirabad facility in Telangana.

ZERO21, founded by an ex-Tesla executive, has unveiled Teer and Smart Mule-X models. It is one of the manufacturers of electric kits to convert old petrol and diesel vehicles into electric vehicles that have been empanelled by the Delhi government in December 2021.

''The addition of Teer and Smart Mule-X would substantially widen our product portfolio, which consisted of our high-speed ReNEW conversion kit and low-speed category vehicles like Smart Mule cargo passenger.

''While most electric three-wheelers have been primarily low speed, we expect growth to pick up in the high-speed market and thereby these two products are crucial for us as we look forward to playing a crucial role in the India's transition to clean mobility,'' Rani Srinivas, Founder and CEO of ZERO21, said in a statement on Monday.

The 48V passenger three-wheeler Teer offers a range of up to 110 kms on a single charge with a top speed of 55 kms/hour while the 72V goods carrier Smart Mule-X comes with a range of up to 125 kms on a single charge with a top speed of 55 kms/hour, offering a payload capacity of 750 kg, the company said in a release. Emphasising that India has a tremendous demand for commuter and logistics transportation which is effectively serviced by three-wheelers across various cities, Srinivas said, ''however, there has not been much innovation in the segment.'' ZERO21 said its kits have been approved by the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), a testing certification, research, and development agency. The ReNEW conversion kit helps both diesel and CNG-powered three-wheelers make the transition to electric. The company already supplies vehicles to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Chandigarh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

