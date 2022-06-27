Left Menu

MP: Bomb threat at Gwalior station turns out to be hoax

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 27-06-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 16:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Police conducted an extensive search at the Gwalior railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Monday after receiving a bomb threat call, which later turned out to be a hoax, officials said.

The bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs also joined in the search, but nothing suspicious was found, they said.

''A person dialled the emergency service number '100' at around 10.30 am, claiming that a bomb was planted at the railway station,'' Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi told PTI.

''The police swung into action and searched all the five platforms. It was a hoax call,'' he said.

Efforts were on to trace the person who made the call, he added. The bomb hoax did not hit the rail traffic, North Central Railways' Jhansi division public relations officer Manoj Kumar Singh said.

Trains from platform no. 1 were diverted to platforms 2 and 3 for some time when the search was being conducted, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

