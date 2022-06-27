Left Menu

Zomato shares fall over 6 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 17:23 IST
Zomato shares fall over 6 pc
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Zomato Ltd fell by over 6 percent on Monday after the announcement that the online food delivery platform will acquire Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Grofers) for Rs 4,447.48 crore.

The stock declined 6.40 percent to settle at Rs 65.85 on the BSE. During the day, it fell 7.53 percent to Rs 65.05.

At the NSE, it went lower by 6.59 percent to settle at Rs 65.85 apiece.

Zomato Ltd on Friday said it will acquire Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd for Rs 4,447.48 crore in a share swap deal as part of its strategy of investing in quick commerce business.

The company's board at a meeting held on Friday approved the acquisition of up to 33,018 equity shares of Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd from its shareholders for a total purchase consideration of Rs 4,447.48 crore for Rs 13.45 lakh per equity share, Zomato said in a regulatory filing.

Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd runs the online quick commerce service under the Blinkit brand. It was formerly known as Grofers.

The transaction will be carried out through issuance and allotment of up to 62.85 crore fully paid-up equity shares of Zomato having a face value of Re 1 each for Rs 70.76 per equity share on a preferential basis, it added.

The company already holds 1 equity share and 3,248 preference shares presently in BCPL, the filing said.

''This high cash burning sector houses fierce competition from the likes of Zepto, Dunzo, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, etc and it will be interesting to see how this expensive investment by Zomato pans out in the future,'' said Shivam Bajaj, Founder, and CEO at Avener Capital, on Zomato - Blinkit deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022