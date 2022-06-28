Sandeep Marwah entered into World Book of Records second time

Left Menu

ANI | London | Updated: 28-06-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 12:55 IST
Sandeep Marwah Honored with Certification of World Record in London. Image Credit: ANI
London [UK], June 28 (ANI/GPRC): This is another exclusive record of Dr Sandeep Marwah President of Marwah Studios who has produced so far 3300 short films under his banner Marwah Films and Video Productions Noida Uttar Pradesh and given an opportunity to more than 10,000 film makers from more than 100 countries of the World. We feel honored in entering this record into the The World Book of Records, London and here by grant him the certification of his World Record," said Dr Diwakar Sukul Chairperson of the World Book of Records. A certificate mentioning the World Record was handed over to Dr Sandeep Marwah in a grand function at Hotel Langham, Regent Street, London by Dr Virender Sharma Member Parliament House of Common in the presence of prominent people of London.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations to Dr Marwah who excelled and have been honoured by World Book of Records (WBR) for his second international achievement. I wish you all the success in your endeavour," said Dr Virendra Sharma Member Parliament in the capacity of Chief Guest. I am thankful to the authorities for including me into the World Book of Records and issuing me the certificate for the same. Soon I will be sending details for the third record for approval," expressed Dr Sandeep Marwah founder of Noida Film City.

World Book of Records is dedicated to encourage individual, organizational, and social performance. It is a paramount international organization inspiring people to showcase their talent. This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

