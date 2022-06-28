Active lifestyle bicycle maker Ninety One Cycles on Tuesday launched its new offering Black Arrow priced at Rs 14,999.

The 7-speed bicycle comes with 160 mm disk brakes and hi-traction nylon tyres which ensure safety and assurance to riders, the company said in a statement.

''The launch of Black Arrow is testament to our commitment to offer the best value and riding experience to our consumers. We will continue expanding and strengthening our product portfolio to cater to the niche as well as the mass premium segments,'' Ninety One co-founder and CEO Sachin Chopra said.

Ninety One had recently closed its Series A funding of around USD 30 million (around Rs 236 crore) from marquee investors, including Avaana Capital, Titan Capital, A91 Partners and Fireside Ventures.

*** Ducati launches Scrambler Urban Motard model in India * Italian superbike maker Ducati on Tuesday launched its Scrambler Urban Motard model in India, priced at Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom India).

The bike is powered by an 803 cc twin engine which delivers 73 hp of power at 8,250 rpm, the company said in a statement.

''The Scrambler Urban Motard is a motorcycle created for the Ducatisti to experience the urban environment in a fun and energetic way,'' Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra said.

The original livery of the bike is inspired by the world of street art and metropolitan graffiti, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)