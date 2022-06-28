Modicare Expands Internationally; Forays into the UK with the Launch of Modicare International Limited

Goes global with its 26 years of legacy of impacting lives through its ethos of empowering people to realise their dreams New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Modicare, one of India’s leading direct selling brands, recently forayed into the UK and marked a significant milestone in its strong legacy of empowering people and giving them Azadi. Part of the multi-billion dollar conglomerate Modi Enterprises, Modicare is the pioneer of direct selling industry in India and has been at the forefront of changing lives for over 26 years. Through this launch, the brand is taking its vision of Azadi global. Speaking on the occasion, Samir Modi, Founder & Managing Director, Modicare said, ''I am immensely proud and privileged to bring Modicare, one of the fastest growing direct selling brands to the UK as the first step towards our global expansion. Aligned with our organisational ethos and purpose, we look forward to making a meaningful difference to the lives of consultants that join us in the UK. Over the last 26 years, we have metamorphosed into a positive, empowering movement that has nurtured an ecosystem of 5 million inspired people. Modicare is beyond great products, it is a brand that has reimagined innovation, rewritten rules, garnered immense credibility and earned unmatched trust. Our commitment to our values of making dreams come true and freedom are attributes that best define us. Driven by the philosophy of ‘CHANGE YOUR THOUGHT, CHANGE YOURSELF, CHANGE THE WORLD’ we at Modicare are continuously invested in putting our best in whatever we do and we believe the universal appeal of this philosophy would resonate as much with people in the UK.'' Modicare is a part of Modi Enterprises that has a strong legacy of 80+ years and is present across 120+ countries, with a workforce of over 30,000 people. Modicare is one of India’s fastest growing direct selling companies with a network of over 5 lakh direct sellers. Through the UK launch, Modicare aims to consolidate its presence in the international space while empowering its direct sellers in the UK to optimise their full potential. With a strong portfolio of 175 international quality products spread across 5 categories, including Health & Wellness, Skincare, Makeup, Personal Care and Food & Beverages, Modicare International Limited is bringing in a holistic range that caters to varied consumer needs. The products have been formulated after extensive research and conform to international standards. All the products are backed by Modicare’s 100% Quality Assurance. About Modicare Modicare is one of India’s leading Direct Selling Companies and the pioneer of Direct Selling industry in India. Modicare has also been ranked 5th among India’s Great Mid-size Workplaces 2022 by Great Place to Work® Institute for third consecutive year. Great Place to Work® Institute has also recognised Modicare as one of the top companies among 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces in Asia, and among the Top-10 India’s Best Workplaces for Women in 2021. Furthermore, Modicare has also been identified among the Best Workplaces in the FMCG industry for the second consecutive year. Today, the company has over 5 Lakh Direct Sellers and 2,00,000 new Direct Sellers are joining each month. Modicare offers over 350 products, 725+ SKUs across 14 categories - Personal Care, Wellness, Consumer Durables, Skin Care, Colour Cosmetics, Food & Beverage, Homecare, Auto Care, Laundry Care, Technology, Jewellery, Watches, Divine, and Agriculture. It has a national presence through its 15000+ Distribution Points and 55 Modicare Centres. For more information, please visit www.modicare.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/OfficialModicare.India Instagram: www.instagram.com/officialmodicare.india/?hl=en. PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)