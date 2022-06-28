Left Menu

DoT issues norms for captive private network licences

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 16:57 IST
DoT issues norms for captive private network licences
  • Country:
  • India

The telecom department has issued rules for enterprises setting up Captive Non Public Network (CNPN), stipulating a minimum networth of Rs 100 crore for applicants seeking direct assignment of spectrum from the government.

The applicant must be an Indian company registered under the Companies Act, Department of Telecom (DoT) said listing out the broad guidelines that would apply for CNPN licence, including rules for enterprises setting up such networks.

The CNPN licencee would not be required to pay any entry fee or licence fee.

''For seeking direct assignment of spectrum from the government, the networth of the applicant shall not be less than Rs 100 crore,'' it said.

On the scope of the CNPN licence for enterprises, it said such a licencee may establish indoor/within premise isolated captive non public network for own use within the areas of operation of licence.

The CNPN licence cannot be used for providing commercial telecom services.

It will be valid for 10 years, and can be renewed.

The applicant will have to pay one time non-refundable application processing fee of Rs 50,000 and the licencee will be required to follow stipulated network security norms regarding procement of telecom equipment from trusted sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

Lion in Vandalur zoo dies

 India
2
Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

Maha: IT professional held for repeatedly raping colleague in Pune

 India
3
Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others in OFCD issuance case

Sebi slaps Rs 12 cr penalties on 2 Sahara Group firms, Subrata Roy, others i...

 India
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022