Sonowal pitches for further development of ports

Port authorities need to develop independent feedback mechanism to identify issues and address them in consultation with the stakeholders, according to Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal who also urged them to draw up master plans for development of ports.

He was speaking at the Chintan Baithak of Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways that concluded on Tuesday. It was organised to discuss ideas and innovations that can boost India's blue economy.

Sonowal, who is in charge of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, also said that all the ports should draw up master plans in bid to become mega ports by 2047.

The baithak witnessed deliberations on various innovative projects such as buffer parking yard for container trailers, smart vessel traffic management system and 5G network pilot project, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

The minister suggested that the major ports need to draft land policy guidelines, explore potential of satellite presence out of port limits.

In order to make SPVs (Special Purpose Vehicles) more efficient and effective, the minister directed the officials to repurpose the SPVs so as to make them lean and agile towards achieving the desired objectives.

He also stressed on enhancing the operational performance of Dredging Corporation of India and importance of multimodal connectivity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)