Centralised pay system for ICG launched

A centralised pay system called PADMA for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) was launched by Controller General of Defence Accounts Rajnish Kumar on Tuesday, the defence ministry said.

''PADMA is an automated platform leveraging latest technology which will provide seamless and timely disbursal of pay and allowances to around 15,000 ICG personnel,'' the ministry's statement noted.

PADMA has been developed under the aegis of Defence Accounts Department and will be operated by Pay Accounts Office of the ICG in Noida, it said.

Kumar, in his speech, emphasised that the central government has campaigned for Digital India to ensure dedicated services and reduce manual intervention at every level and to promote e-governance in a big way, according to the ministry.

