Lentra acquires AI startup TheDataTeam to accelerate digital lending platform biz

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 20:23 IST
Lentra AI, a digital lending cloud platform, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of AI company TheDataTeam (TDT).

Lentra would deploy TDT’s flagship behaviour intelligence platform Cadenz to help banks and financial institutions make better data-driven decisions on customer creditworthiness based on their unique financial journey, according to a release.

This will help launch new, innovative products for a faster go-to market.

Lentra has acquired AI startup TheDataTeam to accelerate digital lending platform business, the statement said.

''The cloud-native platform works with over 50 banks and financial institutions, and has processed over 13 billion transactions,'' it added.

Post the acquisition, Rangarajan Vasudevan, Founder and CEO, TDT has joined Lentra as co-founder and Chief Data Officer. Lentra is backed by HDFC Bank, Bessemer Venture Partners and SIG.

